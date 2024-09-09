Connect with us

Check Out The Guest Looks from "All of Us" Prom Themed Premiere

Tomike Adeoye Nailed These Bold Fashion Choices for Her Birthday Shoot

This Sunday, Ebuka's Hooded ATAFO Suit is the Fashion Moment We Needed on BBNaija9

Oliseh-Amaize Unveils “Africa to the World” Collection at Ankara Festival in Los Angeles | Here's How it Went

Chef Tolani Stuns in Aso Oke Dress During Interview with Bill Gates on Nutrition

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 228

Efe Irele in a Black Suit and Red Tie is a Chic Twist to Power Dressing

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo's Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

The recent premiere of “All of Us”, produced by Enioluwa Adeoluwa, brought the essence of high school nostalgia to life with a prom-themed red carpet that showcased Nollywood’s finest.  The YouTube series dives into the complexities of friendship, the effect of a single lie, and the rollercoaster that is secondary school life. On the red carpet, stars embraced the prom vibe, arriving in dazzling gowns and sleek suits that brought back those memorable school moments, but with a glamorous twist.

From Ini Dima-Okojie‘s brown outfit with a Chinese twist to Erica Nlewedim‘s baby pink look and Akin Faminu‘s patch and zip suit, celebrities gave us their best prom lewks on the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see the guests looks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobe Ugeh (@tobeszn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAWA MAGAJI (@hawa_magaji)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frances Theodore (@francestheodore)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ifeoluwa Ogunjebe (@nimiie_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nkiruka 💎 (@kiky_festus)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ojo Tomi (@tomiojo_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Softmadeit (@softmadeit)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Merry (@beeauty_goddess)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kessena A. (@k_ess_arn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Edit Magazine (@rededitmagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

