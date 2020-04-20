Connect with us

Scoop

The Immigration Service allegedly said these Three Women Engaged in “Immoral Behavior,” Nigerians Don't Agree

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It’s 1 Down, Forever to Go for Chidera & Gideon Okeke

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Yayy! "The Set Up" is Coming to Netflix 💃🏽

Inspired Scoop

Media Room Hub Drops a Powerful April Cover Dedicated to "The Frontline Soldiers"

Scoop

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are Severing all Ties with Four Major British Tabloids

Scoop

Yemi Alade has Questions for the Lagos State Government

Music Scoop

Davido's Fiancee Chioma Rowland is now Coronavirus Free!

Scoop

This InstaLive Challenge Is Causing Quite a Reaction From Everyone, Especially Celebrities

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Deyemi Okanlawon & his Adorable Family are Picture Perfect for his Birthday

Music Scoop

Celebrities Joined Forces for “One World: Together at Home" Concert | Catch up on their Performances

Scoop

The Immigration Service allegedly said these Three Women Engaged in “Immoral Behavior,” Nigerians Don’t Agree

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Remember the much-acclaimed challenge which started off as #DontRush, then evolved to #BOPDaddy, and got everyone literally jumping on it,?

Well, three female officers who work for the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) were allegedly handed queries for participating in the challenge, Premium Times reports.

Here’s why: According to the query, the women’s acts “caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation is considered scandalous.”

The Immigration Service spokesperson, Sunday James, has said the video is being investigated, but added that he’s unaware of any letter being sent out:

I am not aware of any letter, but I do know that we are still investigating the matter.

Nigerians on Twitter are wondering what exactly was indecent about these young ladies participating in the challenge, wearing a uniform they are proud of and changing to a different look. On the other hand, others have said it is against the rule as an officer of a force, and the ladies should have known better.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying on Twitter:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

‘Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: The Lord Said I Should Tell You

BN Hot Topic: Is it Freedom of Sexual Expression or Dangerous Use of Social Media?

These BellaNaijarians Share Their Experiences Being Raised by Their Grandparents

#BellaNaijaMCM Davies Okeowo of Enterprise Hill is On a Mission to Birth a First World Africa.

Omolola Olorunnisola: Explaining Economic Realities to Your Kids During a Lockdown? PHEW!

Advertisement
css.php