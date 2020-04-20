The Immigration Service allegedly said these Three Women Engaged in “Immoral Behavior,” Nigerians Don’t Agree

Remember the much-acclaimed challenge which started off as #DontRush, then evolved to #BOPDaddy, and got everyone literally jumping on it,?

Well, three female officers who work for the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) were allegedly handed queries for participating in the challenge, Premium Times reports.

Here’s why: According to the query, the women’s acts “caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation is considered scandalous.”

After the video was released, they got a query from the Comptroller general threatening dismissal from service. pic.twitter.com/UG12fdqhgZ — Ayobami (@dondekojo) April 20, 2020

The Immigration Service spokesperson, Sunday James, has said the video is being investigated, but added that he’s unaware of any letter being sent out:

I am not aware of any letter, but I do know that we are still investigating the matter.

Nigerians on Twitter are wondering what exactly was indecent about these young ladies participating in the challenge, wearing a uniform they are proud of and changing to a different look. On the other hand, others have said it is against the rule as an officer of a force, and the ladies should have known better.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying on Twitter:

According to the Office of the Deputy Comptroller General, they “desecrated” the uniform and should be released from duty. A gentle reminder that Nigeria is built on violating women’s rights and agency! What kind of sexist Public Service Law frames this as “immoral behaviour.” pic.twitter.com/EU3WKqDKpD — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) April 20, 2020

The immigration service is not a religious cult and any misogynistic culture that victimized women ignorantly like this must be called out. It is sad the signatory is an acting deputy who may not be confirmed afterall if this is how he’ll be malfunctioning over nothing. — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) April 20, 2020

The CGIS is in recovery and only resumed work today. I have spoken with him and this will be looked into. The Nigeria immigration service must never be denigrated by Sexists who have no regard for women. #EndImpunity pic.twitter.com/hNDvvTLuPo — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) April 20, 2020

Female officers are getting queried and punished in the Nigerian immigration just because of the bop daddy challenge and you’ll still come to act blind to inequality and wonder why feminists exist. — Gemini✨🔥 (@abbythebrand) April 20, 2020

We are all worried about Coronavirus and Immigration is worried about harmless women doing BOP challenge …wow — Arizona (@_MzJayde) April 20, 2020

Doctors did theirs. Lawyers too did theirs. Tech people also. So why is it a problem with those immigration officers? Is it against their code of ethics?? — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) April 20, 2020

Then next time one officer will put the uniform on and do a challenge in a porn movies… they are aware that they signed a code of conduct that guide their acts, they could have do a Bop challenge without their real uniform no one would have any case against that. — Akinnubi Abiola Sylvester, M.Tech Geophysics (@aakinnubis) April 20, 2020

This is bigotry and victimisation of women. Nigerian continue to treat women like second hand citizens and we must stop this nonsense. We must stand with this women, do not let the apparently jobless and seriously inept Nigerian immigration service treat this women this way! pic.twitter.com/B7LpFvV6wI — Omolara – #Transformist (@Laraoriye) April 20, 2020

The next response to the Nigerian immigration Bop Daddy fiasco is for all of us to find their uniform and recreate it in droves. Tag their social media accounts to those videos. Too bad tailors are closed. Idiots. We can still tag them with every challenge on Earth. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) April 20, 2020

Because of a mere #BopDaddyChallenge video clip by some female officers of

the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS),

someone who's blinded by what's best

known to 'em came up with 'indecent'

trashy write up … They won't take action against

the envelopes being collected TUEH pic.twitter.com/MGccsUFuIM — I Z U (@heisizumichaels) April 20, 2020

The women in that video are about to be fired for indecent dressing, sabotage & embarrassing the NIS. Nigeria tires me pic.twitter.com/RmeQPNtkZk — Igala Alan Shore (@I_Am_Ilemona) April 20, 2020

But this is highly unbecoming of Officers better put Scandalous conduct of Officers . I hope they just charge them and give them light sentences and punishment . So sad for them — Dr Dave (@Doprime) April 20, 2020