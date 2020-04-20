Connect with us

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are Severing all Ties with Four Major British Tabloids

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Drapers’ Hall on February 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tolga Akmen – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan have told the editors of four British newspapers that they will no longer be dealing with their media outlets.

On Sunday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to the editors of The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Mirror and The Express saying that henceforth, they will not be responding to any inquiries from journalists working for the outlets.

According to People, the couple will instead have a policy of zero engagement, except when necessary, through the couple’s lawyers.

The couple, who recently moved to Los Angeles with their baby son Archie, officially stepped back as senior royals at the end of March and plan to become financially independent.

In a strongly worded letter, Harry and Meghan said they have seen the lives of people they know “completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue”.

The letter reads in full:

As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now settle into the next chapter of their lives and no longer receive any publicly funded support, we are writing to set a new media relations policy, specifically as it pertains to your organisation.

Like you, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy — particularly in moments of crisis. At its best, this free press shines a light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.

It has been said that journalism’s first obligation is to the truth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agree wholeheartedly.

It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it will be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded.

There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know as well as complete strangers — have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.

With that said, please note that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.

This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie. They also want to be very clear: this is not in any way a blanket policy for all media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to working with journalists and media organisations all over the world, engaging with grassroots media, regional and local media, and young, up-and-coming journalists, to spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging. And they look forward to doing whatever they can to help further opportunities for more diverse and underrepresented voices, who are needed now more than ever.

What they won’t do is offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion. We are encouraged that this new approach will be heard and respected.

