Prince Harry & Meghan are No Longer Working Members of The Royal Family

See the Priceless Moment Anthony Joshua Presented his Championship Belts to President Buhari

Shehu Sani is Suing EFCC N100 Million for Illegally Detaining him

#BNQuoteoftheDay

New Video: Speed Darlington — Akamu

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ghana is Planning on Making the “Year of Return” a Permanent Fixture on its Annual Calendar

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been Honored with the First Belle van Zuylenring Award in Netherlands

Premium Times: OAU is Currently Dealing with another Alleged Sex-For-Marks Scandal

Here’s Why the Supreme Court Annulled Emeka Ihedioha’s Election & Declared Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State

Buckingham Palace has released an official statement as regards the “stepping back” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan.

The statement comes a few days after Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family held a meeting with Prince Harry on Monday, at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, to agree on next steps after he and Meghan decided to “step back” as senior royals.

According to the statement, Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their royal titles, will forgo public funds and repay sovereign grant expenditure used to refurbish their official residence in Windsor. They will be allowed to earn money in the private sector, and whatever work they pursue will continue to “uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

The agreement takes effect later in the spring of 2020.

Read the statement below.

Queen Elizabeth also released a statement following “many months of conversations and more recent discussions” and she was “pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family”.

Read the full statement below.

