See the Priceless Moment Anthony Joshua Presented his Championship Belts to President Buhari

Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, presented his championship belts to President Muhammadu Buhari during Buhari’s meeting with Nigerians living in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Anthony Joshua presented the belts to President Buhari and some government officials in London, thanking them and stating that he never forgot his roots.

He also proceeded to prostrate before a surprised Buhari who received him with smiles.

Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz Jnr last December in a unanimous decision to regain the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) titles he lost to the Mexican in June.

Photo Credit: @bayoomoboriowo