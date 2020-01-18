Connect with us

See the Priceless Moment Anthony Joshua Presented his Championship Belts to President Buhari

Prince Harry & Meghan are No Longer Working Members of The Royal Family

Shehu Sani is Suing EFCC N100 Million for Illegally Detaining him

#BNQuoteoftheDay

New Video: Speed Darlington — Akamu

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ghana is Planning on Making the “Year of Return” a Permanent Fixture on its Annual Calendar

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been Honored with the First Belle van Zuylenring Award in Netherlands

Premium Times: OAU is Currently Dealing with another Alleged Sex-For-Marks Scandal

Here’s Why the Supreme Court Annulled Emeka Ihedioha’s Election & Declared Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State

BellaNaija.com

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, presented his championship belts to President Muhammadu Buhari during Buhari’s meeting with Nigerians living in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Anthony Joshua presented the belts to President Buhari and some government officials in London, thanking them and stating that he never forgot his roots.

He also proceeded to prostrate before a surprised Buhari who received him with smiles.

Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz Jnr last December in a unanimous decision to regain the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) titles he lost to the Mexican in June.

Check out photos and a video from the meeting below:


Photo Credit: @bayoomoboriowo

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

