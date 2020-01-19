Connect with us

Thomas Markle says Meghan & Harry are "Destroying" and "Cheapening" the Royal Family

Isabel dos Santos' is Under Investigation for Corruption | Here's What We Know

Prince Harry & Meghan are No Longer Working Members of The Royal Family

See the Priceless Moment Anthony Joshua Presented his Championship Belts to President Buhari

Shehu Sani is Suing EFCC N100 Million for Illegally Detaining him

#BNQuoteoftheDay

New Video: Speed Darlington — Akamu

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ghana is Planning on Making the “Year of Return” a Permanent Fixture on its Annual Calendar

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been Honored with the First Belle van Zuylenring Award in Netherlands

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

While Queen Elizabeth has said she’s proud of Meghan Markle after the royal family announced a stepping down, Meghan’s dad has expressed his “disappointment” in his daughter.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has lashed out at the royal couple for deciding to follow their own path that has seen them stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The 75-year-old, known for his constant criticisms of Meghan in the media, has slammed the royal couple in a new documentary aired on Channel 5, Sky News reports.

Thomas Markle told Channel 5 news in the documentary that he believed Meghan was tossing away “every girl’s dream”. He said:

It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money.

The interview was filmed after the couple’s announcement that they would step back as senior members of the royal family. Channel 5 released part of the interview on Sunday and said the full documentary would air “in the coming weeks”.

Watch the clip below:

