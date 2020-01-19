Thomas Markle says Meghan & Harry are “Destroying” and “Cheapening” the Royal Family

While Queen Elizabeth has said she’s proud of Meghan Markle after the royal family announced a stepping down, Meghan’s dad has expressed his “disappointment” in his daughter.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has lashed out at the royal couple for deciding to follow their own path that has seen them stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The 75-year-old, known for his constant criticisms of Meghan in the media, has slammed the royal couple in a new documentary aired on Channel 5, Sky News reports.

Thomas Markle told Channel 5 news in the documentary that he believed Meghan was tossing away “every girl’s dream”. He said:

It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money.

The interview was filmed after the couple’s announcement that they would step back as senior members of the royal family. Channel 5 released part of the interview on Sunday and said the full documentary would air “in the coming weeks”.

Watch the clip below: