Connect with us

News

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are "Stepping Back" as Senior Members of the Royal Family

News

EFCC is Set to Re-open Peter Odili’s Money Laundering Case 13 Years After

News

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spotted During Visit to Canada House

News

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala & Senegal's Sadio Mane Named CAF 2019 African Players of the Year | See Full List

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

Finance Minister says FG Will Move Very Fast in 2020 to Pull 100M Nigerians Out of Poverty

News

The UAE wants to Start Giving 5-Year Visas to Tourists

News

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana says Its Lecturers Aren't Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

News Promotions

UBA begins the New Year with a Big Leap on Massive Recruitment, Promotions & Salary Increment

News

“I will be standing down in 2023" — President Buhari Says He Won't Run for a Third Term

News

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are “Stepping Back” as Senior Members of the Royal Family

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stunned the world with the shocking announcement of their decision to “step back” as senior members of the royal family, and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, with the intention to be financially independent.

In a statement shared on their official Instagram account and website, Harry and Meghan said:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.

But it appears that the Queen was not pre-informed about the new development, prompting Buckingham Palace to release a statement on their official website, saying discussions about the couple’s future are “at an early stage” and “complicated.” It read:

Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.

This is coming after an after an emotional appearance in a documentary by the British broadcaster ITV, in which they spoke about the pressures they have been facing and family rifts.

Shortly after the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May, the pair sued ‘The Mail’ on Sunday’s parent company, Associated Newspapers, after the tabloid published a private letter written by Meghan.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Uche Anichebe: How Nigeria Can Solve Its Plastic Problem

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Crush Your Personal Development Goals Without Breaking the Bank

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Debating Whether to Make that Career Change in 2020? Read This For Clarity

Advertisement
css.php