Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are “Stepping Back” as Senior Members of the Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stunned the world with the shocking announcement of their decision to “step back” as senior members of the royal family, and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, with the intention to be financially independent.

In a statement shared on their official Instagram account and website, Harry and Meghan said:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.

But it appears that the Queen was not pre-informed about the new development, prompting Buckingham Palace to release a statement on their official website, saying discussions about the couple’s future are “at an early stage” and “complicated.” It read:

Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.

This is coming after an after an emotional appearance in a documentary by the British broadcaster ITV, in which they spoke about the pressures they have been facing and family rifts.

Shortly after the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May, the pair sued ‘The Mail’ on Sunday’s parent company, Associated Newspapers, after the tabloid published a private letter written by Meghan.