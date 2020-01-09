Senator Elisha Abbo Reportedly Absent at his Trial Due to “Health Challenges”

It has been six months since the video of Senator Elisha Abbo assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop went viral and he was consequently charged to court in Abuja.

Senator Elisha Abbo, whose trial was supposed to continue today, was absent for court proceedings in Abuja, alongside the prosecution counsel, PM News reports.

Elisha Abbo, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial Zone, was arraigned on July 8, 2019, for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother, Warmate Osimibibra. The defence counsel, Isaac Adeniyi, apologised for the absence of the defendant, stating that “he had health challenges.” Adeniyi, who did not object to the prosecution’s request for adjournment, said the dates suggested by the prosecution were not convenient for him.

Also, Philip Tumba, from the legal department of the FCT Police Command, told the court that the prosecution counsel was attending a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, hence his absence at the court.

In his ruling, the Presiding Magistrate, Abdullahi Illelah, adjourned the matter until February 6 for the continuation of trial.