Connect with us

News

There's an Update In the Assault Suit against Senator Elisha Abbo

News

The US Government is Proposing to Limit International Student Visas to Two-Years | This is What it Means

News

Tomi Adeyemi, Tony Elumelu, Tunji Funsho make TIME’s 100 Most Influential People 2020 List

News

Married Women in Botswana Now Have the Right to Own Land

News

Godwin Obaseki is Declared Winner of Edo State Governorship Election

Inspired News

12 Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'RBG' Quotes We Could All Learn And Grow From

News

#BBNaija Day - 59: The Housemates find their Personality with Indomie & Neo is Biggie's Assistant for the Day

News

Nigerians are Standing Against the 10-Year Prison Sentence of 13-year-old Omar Farouq by the Sharia Court

News

Kikelomo Lawal is the New Chief Legal Officer of The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

News

Bill Gates is Remembering his Father with a Moving Message

News

There’s an Update In the Assault Suit against Senator Elisha Abbo

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Months ago the magistrate court in Zuba dismissed the case of the alleged assault against Adamawa-North lawmaker Elisha Abbo, after a video showing him assaulting a womanOsimibibra Warmate, on May 11, 2019, went viral.

The case was dismissed on the grounds that, the police failed to prove that the lawmaker assaulted Warmate, in spite of the viral video, two witnesses who testified against Abbo, and an apology from the senator admitting his wrong.

Well, there’s now an update on the case.

According to the lawyers identified as Nelson and Lugard Tare-Otu who represented Warmate in court, they shared on Twitter that, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has found Elisha Abbo responsible and has ordered him to pay 50 million Naira to the woman.

This judgement is said to come after Osimibibra Warmate initiated a civil claim for damages.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tolulope Jasmine-Oguns is Creating Community for Africans Living With Alopecia

Chioma Ozoemelam: Talk to Your Partner about Getting Tested for STDs

Nduka Ebube Dike: Pop Culture is Saving Igbo Language

Firecracker Toyeen: What You Should Do When Your Child Strays

What Do We Do About this SARS Issue?
Advertisement
css.php