Connect with us

News

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spotted During Visit to Canada House

News

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala & Senegal's Sadio Mane Named CAF 2019 African Players of the Year | See Full List

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

Finance Minister says FG Will Move Very Fast in 2020 to Pull 100M Nigerians Out of Poverty

News

The UAE wants to Start Giving 5-Year Visas to Tourists

News

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana says Its Lecturers Aren't Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

News Promotions

UBA begins the New Year with a Big Leap on Massive Recruitment, Promotions & Salary Increment

News

“I will be standing down in 2023" — President Buhari Says He Won't Run for a Third Term

Career Events Features Inspired Living News

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

News

Lagos State is Appealing to Health Care Providers to Stop the Rejection of Gunshot Victims & Other Trauma Patients

News

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spotted During Visit to Canada House

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were spotted out and about during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England.

The Sussexes returned to work on Tuesday with a visit to Canada House.

According to their official social media page:

Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada.

The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family.

See the photos below.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Acknowledge Your Privilege

Akpo Uyeh: 12 Types of People You Find in the Marketplace

Folasade Owoeye: How to Practice & Experience Self-Love

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Advertisement
css.php