Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spotted During Visit to Canada House

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were spotted out and about during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England.

The Sussexes returned to work on Tuesday with a visit to Canada House.

According to their official social media page:

Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada. The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family.

See the photos below.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images