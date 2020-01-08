Asisat Oshoala and Sadio Mane have been crowned African Women’s Player of the Year and African Player of the Year respectively at the 2019 CAF Awards held in Hurghada, Egypt.

The 28th edition of the CAF Awards celebrated African footballers and officials who distinguished themselves in 2019. Mane was crowned the African Player of the Year, polling 477 votes ahead of Mohamed Salah‘s 325 votes.

For the Women’s category, Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala was named African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time. She garnered 351 votes, ahead of Cameroonian Ajara Nchout‘s 321 votes.

The Youth Player of the Year award went to Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, while Djamel Belmadi and Desiree Ellis were named the Coach of the Year male and female respectively.

Check out the full list of winners below:

African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Federation of the Year

Egyptian Football Association

Special Award

Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)

CAF Fifpro Best XI

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang