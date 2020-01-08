Connect with us

News

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala & Senegal's Sadio Mane Named CAF 2019 African Players of the Year | See Full List

News

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spotted During Visit to Canada House

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

Finance Minister says FG Will Move Very Fast in 2020 to Pull 100M Nigerians Out of Poverty

News

The UAE wants to Start Giving 5-Year Visas to Tourists

News

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana says Its Lecturers Aren't Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

News Promotions

UBA begins the New Year with a Big Leap on Massive Recruitment, Promotions & Salary Increment

News

“I will be standing down in 2023" — President Buhari Says He Won't Run for a Third Term

Career Events Features Inspired Living News

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

News

Lagos State is Appealing to Health Care Providers to Stop the Rejection of Gunshot Victims & Other Trauma Patients

News

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala & Senegal’s Sadio Mane Named CAF 2019 African Players of the Year | See Full List

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Asisat Oshoala and Sadio Mane have been crowned African Women’s Player of the Year and African Player of the Year respectively at the 2019 CAF Awards held in Hurghada, Egypt.

The 28th edition of the CAF Awards celebrated African footballers and officials who distinguished themselves in 2019. Mane was crowned the African Player of the Year, polling 477 votes ahead of Mohamed Salah‘s 325 votes.

For the Women’s category, Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala was named African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time. She garnered 351 votes, ahead of Cameroonian Ajara Nchout‘s 321 votes.

The Youth Player of the Year award went to Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, while Djamel Belmadi and Desiree Ellis were named the Coach of the Year male and female respectively.

Check out the full list of winners below:

African Player of the Year
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Interclubs Player of the Year
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Men’s Coach of the Year
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

African Women’s Coach of the Year
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s National Team of the Year
Algeria

African Women’s National Team of the Year
Cameroon

Federation of the Year
Egyptian Football Association

Special Award
Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)

CAF Fifpro Best XI

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Acknowledge Your Privilege

Akpo Uyeh: 12 Types of People You Find in the Marketplace

Folasade Owoeye: How to Practice & Experience Self-Love

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Advertisement
css.php