Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala & Senegal’s Sadio Mane Named CAF 2019 African Players of the Year | See Full List
Asisat Oshoala and Sadio Mane have been crowned African Women’s Player of the Year and African Player of the Year respectively at the 2019 CAF Awards held in Hurghada, Egypt.
The 28th edition of the CAF Awards celebrated African footballers and officials who distinguished themselves in 2019. Mane was crowned the African Player of the Year, polling 477 votes ahead of Mohamed Salah‘s 325 votes.
For the Women’s category, Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala was named African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time. She garnered 351 votes, ahead of Cameroonian Ajara Nchout‘s 321 votes.
The Youth Player of the Year award went to Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, while Djamel Belmadi and Desiree Ellis were named the Coach of the Year male and female respectively.
Check out the full list of winners below:
African Player of the Year
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
African Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
African Interclubs Player of the Year
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)
African Youth Player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)
African Men’s Coach of the Year
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)
African Women’s Coach of the Year
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
African Men’s National Team of the Year
Algeria
African Women’s National Team of the Year
Cameroon
Federation of the Year
Egyptian Football Association
Special Award
Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)
CAF Fifpro Best XI
Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly
Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang