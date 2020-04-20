Connect with us

Yemi Alade has Questions for the Lagos State Government

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Due to the daily increase of confirmed cases in Nigeria, especially in Lagos, Yemi Alade has a lot of questions.

While the number of cases is still on the rise, thankfully, reports of crime have reduced. Still, we continue to see on social media about people begging on the streets, hungry. This is why Yemi Alade is asking the Lagos State Government to give an account of the ₦10 billion COVID-19 relief fund received from the Federal Government.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 29, announced a ₦10 billion relief fund for Lagos which is the central point of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yemi Alade, via Twitter, asked the state government how the fund has been allocated. According to her, the daily feeding of residents in the state needs to be looked into, as this is the main reason many have refused to stay at home despite the lockdown. She also tasked the state governor to use the BVN of residents to credit their accounts with funds.

Check out her tweet.

  1. SirPhren

    April 20, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    She asked the exact question everyone needs an answer to. Robbery attack is on the rise.

