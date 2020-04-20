Yemi Alade has Questions for the Lagos State Government

Due to the daily increase of confirmed cases in Nigeria, especially in Lagos, Yemi Alade has a lot of questions.

While the number of cases is still on the rise, thankfully, reports of crime have reduced. Still, we continue to see on social media about people begging on the streets, hungry. This is why Yemi Alade is asking the Lagos State Government to give an account of the ₦10 billion COVID-19 relief fund received from the Federal Government.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 29, announced a ₦10 billion relief fund for Lagos which is the central point of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yemi Alade, via Twitter, asked the state government how the fund has been allocated. According to her, the daily feeding of residents in the state needs to be looked into, as this is the main reason many have refused to stay at home despite the lockdown. She also tasked the state governor to use the BVN of residents to credit their accounts with funds.

Check out her tweet.

We call on Commisioner of Finance to lagos state; Mr Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo To explain to us how the 10billion Naira covid19 relief fund has been allocated. What are your plans to sustain the daily feeding needs nigerians?! This is the major reason people are not staying at home! pic.twitter.com/lI2AP45yvp — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) April 20, 2020

Honourable Prof Gbenga Omotoso, Special Adviser information&strategy, what strategies have been deployed to get weekly stipends to the bus drivers,area boys,hawkers that don't have bank accounts,so they do not see the need to join the #1millionboys &prey on the poor and innocent — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) April 20, 2020

Honourable Mrs. Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation) how can we get to the 49 % poverty ratio of our population in Nigeria? With the billions of naira in relief funds made available to Lagos state? Unfortunately, catering to 60yr old Nigerins will not suffice — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) April 20, 2020

Commissioner @ProfAkinAbayomi ,as a fellow Nigerian,I trust that the rapid increase of Covid19 cases saddens you.Apart from the 5billion given to @NCDCgov &the 2billion worth of food items for 200,000 60 yr old Nigerians .How do we stay healthy if the YOUTH are HUNGRY? pic.twitter.com/qSZ0MOJJaU — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) April 20, 2020

Commissioner Dr. Idris Salako (Physical Planning&Urban Development)how do we ensure that Nigeriam that live "handtomouth"&pay "rent" on a daily basis don't get evicted from their homes by landlords?Hawkers, sex-workers, beggers,conductors what plans do you have to protect them? — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) April 20, 2020

Commissioner Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education) it has been 3weeks(&Counting) since the lockdown in Lagoscommenced,this will setback our already lacking educational syllabus.Some countries have commenced online schooling to avoid the gap,what are your strategies?@jidesanwoolu — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) April 20, 2020

Commisioner Mr. Lere Odusote (Energy and Natural Resources) 70 cases of covid19 were discovered today, with slight increase in Electricity tariff and constant blackouts, how do we ensure Nigerians stay home 672 hours(4weeks) with no electricity supply? @jidesanwoolu — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) April 20, 2020

Governor @jidesanwoolu Thank you for your service at this time.Below is the estimated population per LGA in lagos,with only 25%of our population having bank accounts(which still exceeds 200,000 families ),have you considered using bVN numbers to credit accounts weekly Sir? pic.twitter.com/vvyhI1yFbT — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) April 20, 2020

His Excellency @MBuhari @NGRPresident thank you for service at this time.With the 50million Euros donated by EU(21 billionNaira),Cash transfers to mitigate impact of social distancing measures was stated as PRIORITY.What agencies/NGO s are in charge of the weekly distribution? — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) April 20, 2020

His Execellency @MBuhari ,there are questions surrounding the allocation of the over 25billion naira Covid 19 relief funds that has been generated so far. Transparency was promised and the 7days of grace has been exceeded.Are the NGOs in charge "government owned" or private? — 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) April 20, 2020