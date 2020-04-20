Music
Davido’s Fiancee Chioma Rowland is now Coronavirus Free!
Davido has cause to celebrate as his fiance and mother of his son, Chioma Rowland has officially tested negative to coronavirus.
Davido took to Twitter to share the good news, revealing her test had come back negative, twice.
This is coming a few weeks after it was revealed that Chioma tested positive to coronavirus after returning to Nigeria from London.
Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..
— Davido (@davido) April 19, 2020
sheikhre
April 20, 2020 at 9:30 am
nice
very good