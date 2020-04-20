Davido’s Fiancee Chioma Rowland is now Coronavirus Free!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Davido has cause to celebrate as his fiance and mother of his son, Chioma Rowland has officially tested negative to coronavirus.

Davido took to Twitter to share the good news, revealing her test had come back negative, twice.

This is coming a few weeks after it was revealed that Chioma tested positive to coronavirus after returning to Nigeria from London.

BellaNaija.com

1 Comment

  1. sheikhre

    April 20, 2020 at 9:30 am

    nice
    very good

