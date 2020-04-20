It’s 1 Down, Forever to Go for Chidera & Gideon Okeke

It’s been a year already since Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke and his wife Chidera started their marital journey and the according to the actor, they intend on continuing the journey for life.

Taking to his Instagram, Gideon who is already a proud dad, shared a cute photo of himself and his wife. He captioned the photo:

BEGIN AGAIN. I LOVE YOU. From now until Babylon. Married 101. We intend to complete the course. To LIFE, BABE. 🌹😘❤️

Photo Credit: @GideonOkeke