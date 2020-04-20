Scoop
Busola Dakolo Wants us to “Man Up” during these Tough Times
Like most people right now, Busola Dakolo understands that we are going through tough times. The celebrity photographer shared photos of herself dressed in Timi Dakolo’s double-breasted suit, complete with his tie and shoe.
Busola said it was her way of telling people to be brave enough to deal with an unpleasant situation.
She wrote:
“So I wore my husband’s double breasted suit,Tie and shoes. My idea of saying, it is a Tough world out there, So Man Up.”
Photo Credit: @busoladakolo