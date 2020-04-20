Busola Dakolo Wants us to “Man Up” during these Tough Times

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Like most people right now, Busola Dakolo understands that we are going through tough times. The celebrity photographer shared photos of herself dressed in Timi Dakolo’s double-breasted suit, complete with his tie and shoe.

Busola said it was her way of telling people to be brave enough to deal with an unpleasant situation.

She wrote:

“So I wore my husband’s double breasted suit,Tie and shoes. My idea of saying, it is a Tough world out there, So Man Up.”

Photo Credit: @busoladakolo

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

