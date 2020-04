Legendary rapper Eminem is celebrating a major milestone on his journey to sobriety, after staying alcohol-free for 12 straight years. The rap king, who has come a long way following his struggles with drugs and alcohol, is now clean and living his best life.

Taking to his Instagram to celebrate the special moment, Eminem shared a photo of his 12-year sobriety chip and wrote: “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.”