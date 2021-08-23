Own a Property in Lagos New Town – a new community developed by Mixta Africa

Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, is home to more than 22 million people. This is more than New York or London combined. As Nigerians and foreigners move to the city for business and other reasons, the city’s population grows by 77 people every hour. As the city grows, so does the demand for housing.

Mixta Africa, a leading real estate development company in Africa launched a new community called Lagos New Town on the 28th June 2021.

Lagos New Town is one of the fastest-growing areas in Lagos, located in a serene environment far removed from the hustle and bustle of the city. This area represents a unique investment opportunity for residential and commercial property development.

In this new community, there are already several neighbourhoods you might be familiar with such as Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Beechwood Estate, Adiva and Townsville. It is no secret that it is fast becoming a prime location for real estate investors, families and commercial entities.

Mixta Africa CEO, Deji Alli said;

“Not many people realize the extent of the challenge we have in the city of Lagos. If you look at the last 60 years, the population of the city has grown by over 2,000% For us, we’ve taken all of these onboard and we think that new communities are required. At the centre of that is the need to provide infrastructure to make such communities function the way existing communities do not.”

Real estate investing is still the smartest and most reliable way to accumulate wealth that can last generations for the smart investor, regardless of changes in modern trends.

This new community is estimated to host over 200,000 people and is a dream come true for its residents who get to enjoy state-of-the-art facilities, world-class hospitality, recreational centres, a serene environment and an 18-hole championship golf course.

Chief Commercial Officer, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani said

“If you think about our slogan of building communities, it is really about creating a lifestyle that people can relate to and how we do that is we develop cities that have the full spectrum of infrastructure and amenities that allow you to live, work and play in the city you live in. Our signature affordable housing project, Beechwood Park, is a community of more than 500 bungalows and affordable homes which we sold out and are very proud of. We just recently launched phase 2 of that project.”

Commerce is also set to increase significantly with the allocation of specific areas of bulk lands varying from 2500, 5000 and 10,000 sqm available for light industrial work and warehousing. These serviced plots of land, known as Commercial New Town Plots, are strategically located close to the Lekki Free Trade Zone. Mixta Africa is also heavily investing in concrete roads durable enough for heavy-duty trucks.

Their vision to become Africa’s foremost real estate developer is no easy feat but with the launch of this community, they are well on their way to achieving it.

Mixta Africa is known for leading the transformation of African cities by creating communities with sophisticated infrastructure and modern amenities, enhancing lifestyle and quality living, at affordable prices.

They provide modern urban infrastructure and affordable housing solutions on the continent which plays a substantial role in the growth and development of the local economies.

They have successfully executed many impactful projects in 8 countries across Africa with full operations in Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, and Tunisia but projects in Mauritania, Algeria and Egypt.

