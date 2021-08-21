Features
#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week
Happy weekend BNers!
It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in August.
Denola Grey is Officially an Author! What You Should Know About His New Children’s Book “The Moonseeker”
Inspiring! Jim Iyke shares His 20 Years Nollywood Journey on “Rubbin’ Minds”
“Omo Ghetto: The Saga” is Heading to Netflix!
BN Hot Topic: Is Working Multiple Jobs Causing Artificial Unemployment?
Kayvee’s Official Statement following his Exit from #BBNaija6 says He’s “Working Through the Anxiety”
Netflix & EbonyLife Films Are Bringing You Another Season of “Castle & Castle” this September
Enioluwa Adeoluwa Has A New Show – “The Late Night Show With Eni” 👏🏾👏🏾
Arese Ugwu’s “The Smart Money Woman” Series will be on Netflix Next Month
22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting – Here’s How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After
Take a Look at Sydney Talker’s Brand New Whip!
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Good News We Love To See: Team Nigeria wins Gold in 4x400m Mixed Relay at World Athletics U20 Championships
Tiwa Savage’s Anticipated EP “Water & Garri” is Finally Here!
#BNxBBNaija6: Princess talks Crushing on Cross, her Experience in the House & Rumoured Car Gift from Fans
#BNxBBNaija: Arin on the Big Brother Experience, Being Vocal & the Story Behind her Piercings
Nkechi Balogun, Toni Tones, Frodd attend Idia Aisien’s “Nneka the Pretty Serpent” Private Netflix Screening