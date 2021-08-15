Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Drip for the Second #BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Live Eviction Show

It’s the third week into Big Brother Naija season six, and the second live eviction show saw the exit of Arin and Princess from the sixth season, leaving twenty-one Housemates in the game. Presenting this update was the host with the most, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looking as good as always.

For this Live Eviction Show, Ebuka relived his childhood days in Yola in a fulfulde inspired drip with a twist, designed by Ugo Monye.

Check out his look below:

CREDITS:

Outfit: @ugomonye.official

Photis: @theoladayo