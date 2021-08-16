Tommy Briggs Lifestyle Celebrated Efe Tommy’s Birthday In Style | See The Exclusive Photos

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On July 30, 2021, Efe Tommy, co-founder of Tommy Briggs Lifestyle and founder of the ultimate lifestyle event-The Funky Brunch, celebrated his birthday with a dinner party hosted by Moet & Chandon at the ultra-chic Japanese restaurant-KOI, to which he invited some of his fabulous friends.

Efe Tommy, a high-flier in the nightlife scene, gathered close friends and business partners for a joyous evening to celebrate the event. The party had all the hallmarks of a spectacular birthday bash: Moet & Chandon champagne, specially crafted cocktails, delectable cuisine, and a cake made by Honey Frosting, a luxury cake designer.

Sujimoto, Mercy Lambo, Ezinne Akudo, Lanre DaSilva Ajayi, Nimi Briggs, Toseen Adegbite, Zlatan, Ugonna Omerua, Obafemi Martins, Tarma Awobutu, Lilian Afegbai, Temisan, Idia Aisien, Neo Akpofure, and Azuka Ogujiuba were among the guests that attended the spectacular birthday bash.

The birthday dinner ended up being a collection of small, celebratory, intimate experiences with close friends and family.

Efe Tommy’s career in the nightlife scene meant two parties-one at KOI and a stellar after-party at club VICTORIA.

“It felt so good to feel like I could show and be all of myself in these moments through style, food, people and I got to collectively see and feel the abundance of love, trust, and respect”, Efe Tommy said.

See the exclusive photos from the grand birthday bash below:

