Get Set for a “Taste of Ghana” in Lagos! Nania by Achimba hosts Food Pop-up this September

Contemporary culture, food and lifestyle purveyor, Nania by Achimba, aims to advance the African narrative through food and culture, as it thrills Lagos with its maiden food festival, Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up.

Published

4 hours ago

 on


In what promises to be a packed day of culinary discoveries, food adventures, fun thrills and warm community, Nania by Achimba announces the maiden Taste of Ghana food pop-up set to hold in Lagos on September 19, 2021.

Designed to celebrate the unmatched diverse range of foods across the African continent, the Taste of Ghana marks the beginning of a journey to unravel the depths and heights of African food delights – starting with a taste of Ghana.

Ghanaian cuisines are famous for their simplicity but also for their undeniable flavours and guarantee for satisfaction. There are so many dishes that the western Africa country is synonymous with, and the Taste of Ghana food pop-up promises a culinary experience that only Ghana is capable of delivering.

“There is so much to explore and discover with regards to African cuisine and delicacies. Nania by Achimba believes in propagating Africa’s rich culture and what better way to commence this journey of unravelling the depths of our essence than through food. With the Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up in Lagos, we intend to start a journey that traverses the continent, uniting African cities and people through food,” – Fausta Achimba Juayibim-Enakele, Founder.

Date and Venue
Set to hold on September 19, 2021 at The Garden Ikoyi, the Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up is the first of many events that Nania by Achimba will be producing to propagate African culture and heritage.

What to Expect
It promises to be a day for everyone to unwind and enjoy an array of delights, such as a Ghanaian 3-course buffet spread, tasty traditional mocktails and native drinks, discounted shopping at vendor stalls and live interactions with the chef on special recipes and ingredients. This most delicious day won’t stop there. Attendees will be able to explore the many gastronomic delights on offer, and will be able to munch their way to a full stomach in the splendour of the prestigious The Garden Ikoyi, Lagos.

“A number of food events have sprung up around the world but none quite like Taste of Ghana Food Pop-up in Lagos. There is power in food, but there is a certain potency in African food that is quite unrivalled. Our goal is to use food to inspire a renewed and refreshed perspective of Africa, as well as unite the continent like never before,” – Francis Enakele, Co-Founder.

You can WIN too
The Taste of Ghana food pop-up promises a day of delights and an evening of wonder, as well as an opportunity to win a complimentary weekend stay for two (2) and a complimentary meal voucher for two (2) at the exquisite Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Book Your Spot
Food Pop-up tickets are available for N20,000 only. TO GET TICKETS and for more information on the Taste of Ghana Food Pop-Up visit: https://www.naniabyachimba.com/taste-of-ghana

