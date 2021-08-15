Here’s How the Shine Ya Eye Geng Turned Up at Tonight’s #BBNaija Saturday Night Party

Connect with us

Published

2 mins ago

 on

The third Big Brother Naija season 6 Saturday Night Party was an absolute vibe.

The parties get hotter every Saturday and tonight was no different. It was a Ciroc Vodka Caribbean themed party with DJ Exclusive on the wheels of steel and the Housemates brought the heat to the dance floor.

All the housemates looked breathtaking in their outfits and we spotted some cute ships too – Liquorose and Emmanuel, and Nini and Saga.

From the older Housemates and those whose first party for the season it was, they all had super fun at tonight’s party and here are some highlights you should see:

