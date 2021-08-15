Mr Raw is Thankful for Surviving a Fatal Car Accident

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Mr Raw has nothing but gratitude to God after surviving a terrible car accident.

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, he took to Instagram to share photos of himself in the hospital as well as photos and videos of his wrecked SUV.

“Thank God for my life o!. 🙏🏽 It’s a blessing being alive in the land of the living. I was involved in a ghastly motor accident early this morning at abuja (before Bannex junction)….I was unconcious when I was pulled out of the red car after a another driver rammed into our car. I passed out twice but i am stable now and responding to treatment. @mickeystainless get well soon my friend. The driver is receiving treatment as well. God be praised,” he wrote.

Grateful everyone is responding to treatment well.