Have a Look at These Lovely Photos of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde & Her Family

Captain Matthew Ekeinde and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde are one of the sweetest couples, and we can’t get enough of their “family of six” moments.

Omotola and her children attended Adebola Williams and Kehinde Daniels‘ wedding on August 7, 2021, and the Ekeinde’s presented us with a family fashion moment.

They shared their colour-coordinated family photos, which are simply too lovely to ignore. “Wishing you a Happy Sunday from the Clan… Missing Capt Ekeinde here as man’s out of town on a Mission. Internet photo shoppers … oya”, Omotola captioned the photos.

Omotola stood with her four children, Princess, Meraiah, Captain E, and Micheal.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: @photokulture