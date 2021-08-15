Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Have a Look at These Lovely Photos of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde & Her Family

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH the Trailer for REDTV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” starring Salma Mumin, Dillish Mathews & Cynthia Nwadiora

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

SLAY on Netflix! Hit Movie starring Ramsey Nouah, Fabian Lojede, Trevor Gumbi is Now Streaming

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Toju Cole is In Between Murders in Episode 8 of "Rumour Has It" Season 3

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

From BBNaija to 'Tinsel' and 'Insecure'! 9 Types Of Content You Will Fall In Love With on Showmax

Music News Nollywood Promotions

Is AMAZE the ‘Cameo for Africa’? New Platform connects favourite Celebs to Fans in a Unique Way

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Toyin Abraham's "The Ghost and the Tout Too" will be in Cinemas from September | Watch the Teaser

Nollywood Scoop

Queen Nwokoye is Basking in the Euphoria of God’s Grace & Blessings

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

OC Ukeje stars in Obi Emelonye's forthcoming film "Black Mail" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s a Quick Look at What to Expect From "Charge & Bail"

Nollywood

Have a Look at These Lovely Photos of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde & Her Family

Published

28 mins ago

 on

Captain Matthew Ekeinde and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde are one of the sweetest couples, and we can’t get enough of their “family of six” moments.

Omotola and her children attended Adebola Williams and Kehinde Daniels‘ wedding on August 7, 2021, and the Ekeinde’s presented us with a family fashion moment.

They shared their colour-coordinated family photos, which are simply too lovely to ignore. “Wishing you a Happy Sunday from the Clan… Missing Capt Ekeinde here as man’s out of town on a Mission. Internet photo shoppers … oya”, Omotola captioned the photos.

Omotola stood with her four children, Princess, Meraiah, Captain E, and Micheal.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: @photokulture

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php