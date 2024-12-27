The Ekeindes’ Holiday Dance Moves Are Giving Us All the Warm Fuzzies

This festive season has been packed with sweet moments, from Christmas-themed photos lighting up our feeds to Beyoncé’s unforgettable NFL Christmas Gameday performance. Now, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her family are giving us all the holiday feels with some fun family moments.

In a series of videos shared on Instagram, Omotola and her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, are seen dancing in matching PJs to Omah Lay’s “Understand.” In another clip, she and her daughters turn up the vibe with Fireboy’s “Everyday,” serving looks and making it all seem effortless.

Watch the Ekeindes in their holiday groove below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, MFR (@realomosexy)