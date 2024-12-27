Chivita|Hollandia’s “Blue Santa” Campaign Spreads Holiday Cheer

Connect with us

Chivita|Hollandia recently launched its “Blue Santa” campaign, spreading holiday cheer across Lagos. Led by Hollandia’s iconic Blue Santa and brand ambassador Chigurl, the campaign transformed everyday shopping into a festive experience. Throughout the 12-day Christmas period, shoppers who purchased their favourite Hollandia products were eligible to win exciting prizes.

The campaign created memorable moments for customers while celebrating the brand’s commitment to enriching lives during the holiday season. Shoppers enjoyed the chance to win branded merchandise and household essentials, making the experience as rewarding as it was joyful.

Chigurl’s presence as Hollandia’s Blue Santa added even more excitement, delighting fans thrilled to meet the beloved comedian and entertainer. Her vibrant personality amplified the campaign’s festive atmosphere and brought a unique touch to the activations.

Beyond the festivities, Hollandia continues to champion the importance of dairy power in staying ahead. The brand consistently communicates the benefits of its nutrient-rich products, encouraging consumers to make Hollandia a part of their daily lives for the energy and strength needed to lead and excel in their endeavors.

By combining entertainment, rewards, and connection, the Blue Santa campaign reinforced Hollandia’s reputation as a customer-focused brand. Its success was reflected in the smiles of shoppers and the buzz it generated online with the hashtag #HollandiaBlueChristmas.

The “Blue Santa” campaign successfully demonstrated the importance of consumer engagement. By delivering joy and happiness to consumers throughout the holiday season, the campaign effectively communicated the essential role of dairy in a balanced diet while strengthening the brand’s connection with the Nigerian market.

Sponsored Content

