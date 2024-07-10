Chivita Redefines Beverage Enjoyment with New YouTube Series

Renowned as a lifestyle brand, Chivita, a leader in the beverage industry, is redefining healthy living with the launch of a new YouTube series, “ChivitaStyleNSips.” The brand, known for its portfolio of juice varieties, has leveled up with a YouTube series aimed at informing, entertaining, and educating consumers on creative ways of blending Chivita juice into their daily lifestyle routines through the lens of selected brand influencers and celebrities on the show.

Understanding consumer preferences, rapid changes in taste, and economic concerns, Chivita recognizes the need for transformation within the industry. Through this engaging and entertaining series, the brand delves into various aspects of beverage creation, offering insights into the unique styles of making mocktails and cocktails with Chivita juices.

The ChivitaStyleNSips YouTube Series, consisting of twelve episodes, premiered on Valentine’s Day. It is hosted by Nollywood actor, BBN ex-housemate, and content creator Elozonam, along with lifestyle influencer Eki Ogunbor, who bring their unique charisma and understanding of Nigerian culture and entertainment to the show.

Each episode is divided into a mixology segment and a special segment, which spotlights the host and a guest, sharing ideas and experiences while participating in the mixology process.

Speaking on the recently launched YouTube series, Chivita|Hollandia Marketing Director Toyin Nnodi stated

The Chivita brand has consistently looked for creative ways to engage with the audience and showcase the brand’s versatility. With the launch of the ‘ChivitaStyleNSips Series,’ we are excited to offer a fresh perspective on enjoying beverages. Whether you’re a trendsetter, a connoisseur, or simply looking for new ways to enjoy Chivita juice, this series has something for everyone.

“ChivitaStyleNSips” is not just a YouTube series; it’s an interactive journey of delightful preparation. Offering step-by-step tutorials, creative recipes, and insider tips, it empowers viewers to elevate their beverage game. The series is currently running on the brand’s YouTube channel, @ChivitaJuices.

