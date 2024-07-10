Connect with us

Promotions

Chivita Redefines Beverage Enjoyment with New YouTube Series

Promotions

Grant’s Whisky Welcomes Alternate Sound, Maze x Mxtreme, and Handi x Wanni to the Family

Living News Promotions

Artistic Expressions: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their July Issue

Events News Promotions

A Night to Remember at the Monkey Shoulder PressPlay Concert in Port Harcourt

Events Promotions

Trendupp Awards Recognise TECNO’s Impactful Collaborations and Campaigns

Events News Promotions

Elizabeth Osho Releases New Book, “Who Do You Think You Are?” at Book Launch in London

Events Promotions

Lola Cole-Akpata's 60th milestone: A Grand Celebration to Behold!

Events News Promotions

Clout Talk Concert: A Stellar Talk Show Experience

Events Promotions

The Macallan Unveils Exclusive "Lobby Bar" at Transcorp Hilton Abuja

Events News Promotions

Debbo Africa Champions Women's Health with Empowering Conversations on Perimenopause and Menopause

Promotions

Chivita Redefines Beverage Enjoyment with New YouTube Series

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Renowned as a lifestyle brand, Chivita, a leader in the beverage industry, is  redefining healthy living with the launch of a new YouTube series, “ChivitaStyleNSips.” The brand, known for its portfolio of juice varieties, has leveled up with a YouTube series aimed at informing, entertaining, and educating consumers on creative ways of blending Chivita juice into their daily lifestyle routines through the lens of selected brand influencers and celebrities on the show.

Understanding consumer preferences, rapid changes in taste, and economic concerns, Chivita recognizes the need for transformation within the industry. Through this engaging and entertaining series, the brand delves into various aspects of beverage creation, offering insights into the unique styles of making mocktails and cocktails with Chivita juices.

The ChivitaStyleNSips YouTube Series, consisting of twelve episodes, premiered on Valentine’s Day. It is hosted by Nollywood actor, BBN ex-housemate, and content creator Elozonam, along with lifestyle influencer Eki Ogunbor, who bring their unique charisma and understanding of Nigerian culture and entertainment to the show.

Each episode is divided into a mixology segment and a special segment, which spotlights the host and a guest, sharing ideas and experiences while participating in the mixology process.

Speaking on the recently launched YouTube series, Chivita|Hollandia Marketing Director Toyin Nnodi stated

The Chivita brand has consistently looked for creative ways to engage with the audience and showcase the brand’s versatility. With the launch of the ‘ChivitaStyleNSips Series,’ we are excited to offer a fresh perspective on enjoying beverages.

Whether you’re a trendsetter, a connoisseur, or simply looking for new ways to enjoy Chivita juice, this series has something for everyone.

“ChivitaStyleNSips” is not just a YouTube series; it’s an interactive journey of delightful preparation. Offering step-by-step tutorials, creative recipes, and insider tips, it empowers viewers to elevate their beverage game. The series is currently running on the brand’s YouTube channel, @ChivitaJuices.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

MKO Started His Journey in Lagos, Now He’s a Dubai Art Curator – Read About His Work & Life in Dubai

BN Book Review: Wellness Champions by Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo and Sons | Review by Tosin Sanni

Smart Emmanuel: Why Consistent Marketing is Crucial for Your Business Success

Mfonobong Inyang: Is Kenya Practising Democracy?

Seye Dele Talks About His Childhood & Founding Pade in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php