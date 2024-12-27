Healing, Growth, and Christmas Cheer: Inside Olive Emodi’s Uplifting Lagos Event

The Christmas season, often associated with joy and togetherness, can also evoke feelings of loneliness for those without close family or a significant other. The growing popularity of family-themed holiday photoshoots can intensify these emotions, leaving many singles, divorcees, or widows feeling isolated. However, for those navigating the season alone, a growing movement aims to redefine the holiday spirit.

Inspired by her own experience of loneliness during Christmas a few years ago, Olive Emodi, the founder of Olive’s Singles Network, TV personality, event compère, and lawyer, decided to take action. On December 18, 2023, she hosted the second edition of the *Olives Singles PJ Party* at The Jewel Aieda in Lagos, offering a heartwarming alternative to the typical holiday blues.

The event brought together 22 single (unmarried, divorced, and widowed) women, who were invited to embrace the season with a sense of community and renewal, through a fun-filled, pyjama-themed photoshoot.

The day was packed with pampering and empowerment. The ladies were treated to professional makeup sessions, photoshoots, complimentary pyjamas, and gift bags. The atmosphere was filled with joy, laughter, music, and plenty of food and drinks.

But the excitement didn’t end there—attendees were pleasantly surprised when a few familiar faces from the entertainment world showed up to add even more colour to the day. Global superstar Tems, YouTube sensation Korty EO, and online personality The Real Femi joined the festivities, injecting even more energy and excitement into the already lively event.

Beyond the fun, the event also offered valuable insights for personal growth and healing. Guest speakers included Oluwatoyin Olusanya-Onadele, who shared wisdom on *managing finances*, Ayo Mario-Ese of Arise TV, and Steph Busari of CNN, both of whom shared personal stories about making the best of their single seasons. Evelle wrapped up the event beautifully with a heartfelt musical performance.

The day ended with a powerful prayer session and gift-giving that elicited hugs and tears. The event wasn’t just about the festive experience; it was a reminder that life’s most fulfilling moments can come when we embrace our journeys—whether alone or with others.

As the event came to a close, the attendees expressed deep gratitude for the warmth and connection they experienced. Many of the women forged new friendships and shared how the event reignited their own “Christmas spirit,” reminding them that this season is not just about family, but about community, healing, and growth.

The vision for Olive’s Singles Network is to create a vibrant community where singles thrive in their personal, spiritual, and professional lives. The second edition of Olive’s Singles PJ Party was made possible with the generous support of The Jewel Aieda and a team of volunteers who donated their time and services to ensure the event’s success—all for free.

Looking ahead, the dream is to expand the reach of Olive’s Singles Network globally, with future events not only in Lagos but across the world—creating spaces where singles can celebrate life, support each other, and rediscover the true meaning of the season.

