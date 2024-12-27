Connect with us

Ruth Kadiri's End-of-Year Party Honors Nollywood Stars and Crew with Awards and Cash Prizes

3 hours ago

On Saturday, December 21, 2024, the Ruth Kadiri 24/7 Community successfully hosted the second edition of its End-of-Year Party at the breathtaking SHIMA Beach House. The event, themed “Tropical Holiday Glow (Bright and Joyful),” celebrated creativity and accomplishments over the past year.

The first edition of the party, held around the same time last year, set the tone for what has become a tradition of rewarding excellence in the entertainment industry. That event featured top Nollywood stars, directors, and producers, including Desmond Elliot, Uche Jombo, Mike Ezuruonye, Timini Egbuson, Frederick Leonard, Nosa Rex, Mimi Ojiekwe, and Lasisi Elenu, among others.

The second edition carried forward the same celebratory spirit, bringing together actors, actresses, and crew members who collaborated with Ruth Kadiri over the past year to deliver outstanding content on the Ruth Kadiri 24/7 YouTube channel. Guests enjoyed a variety of food, drinks, and games, along with captivating fireworks that lit up the evening sky.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of awards and cash prizes to deserving crew members and contributors. This heartfelt gesture by Ruth Kadiri recognized the hard work and dedication of her team in producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences.

The event was not just a time for merriment but also an opportunity for networking and fostering stronger relationships within the Nollywood community.

