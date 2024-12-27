Olive’s Singles PJ Party 2024 – Fostering Sisterhood & Connection

On December 16th, 2024, The Jewel Aeida was filled with laughter, warmth, and community as Olive Emodi hosted the third edition of Olive’s Singles PJ Party. The event aimed to spread the true spirit of Christmas by offering a warm, welcoming space for single women—whether unmarried, divorced, or widowed. It brought together 24 incredible women to share in a day of connection, support, and festive joy while combating the loneliness that often accompanies this time of year.

From the moment they arrived, guests were treated to a day of pampering, with complimentary makeup and hairstyling, cozy pyjamas, exclusive goodie bags, karaoke, and great music. Delicious food and drinks kept everyone refreshed, while the real highlight of the day—an unforgettable performance by Johnny Drille—had the ladies singing, swaying, and embracing the magic of the moment. His soulful tunes created an atmosphere of pure joy that no one would forget.

Special surprise guests added extra sparkle to the day. Lolo 1 (Adaku from Jenifa’s Diary), Nollywood actor Anee Ichia, and social media star The Real Femi were on hand to share their energy and warmth. The CEO of The Jewel Aeida, Oluwatoyin Olusanya-Onadele, along with her mother, sprinkled some magic into the atmosphere and shared a dance with the ladies.

Also present was award-winning travel blogger Queen Bethia, who shared her inspiring journey to 79 countries so far, to travel the world. She encouraged the ladies to explore the world and live life boldly while sharing tips on how to travel affordably.

A particularly touching moment came when Olive brought her mother—who is a widow—and her aunty as special guests. Her mother closed the event by offering a heartfelt prayer over the ladies, creating a deeply emotional and spiritual moment. As the day came to an end, the atmosphere was charged with raw emotion: tears, hugs, and heartfelt conversations as the women connected, shared their stories, and unburdened their hearts.

Olive’s Singles PJ Party was a true celebration of sisterhood, empowerment, and the joy of togetherness. The event reminded everyone that Christmas isn’t just about family—it’s about creating meaningful connections and celebrating life with those who uplift and inspire us.

As the event grows, Olive’s vision is expanding. With plans to take the experience nationwide and even globally, she hopes to introduce mentorship and training sessions throughout the year.

Thanks to the generous support of vendors, many of whom offered their goods and services for free. With the support of sponsors, the goal is to help women gain the tools to thrive in all areas of life while continuing to build a lasting network of sisterhood.

We can’t wait to do it again next year.

