#KDLagos2021: See How Stars Showed Up for Adebola Williams & Kehinde Daniel's Wedding

It's Official! Adebola Williams & Kehinde Daniel are Husband and Wife | #KDLagos2021

#BNMeetTheStar: Lateef Adedimeji on His Journey to Stardom & His Role in "Ayinla"

Ayra Starr's Debut Album "19 & Dangerous" is Finally Here | Listen

EbonyLife Studios, Will Packer & Universal Pictures Acquire Adaptation Rights to “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master” - Hushpuppi's Story

Ecool & Joyce Mulbah Are Introducing Us To Their Baby Girl - Mekhai

This Year's Lux Afrique Polo Day was All Fun & Good Vibes | Get the Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Emmanuel's Pageant Wins, Runway Moments, Awards & Magazine Cover

Rapper DaBaby Tenders Apology for "Misinformed Comments About HIV/AIDS"

Tomike Adeoye's Baby Shower Was All Shades of Amazing!

Whoop whoop… It’s official! Adebola Williams and Kehinde Daniel have finally tied the knot and we’re all gassed up about it.

The couple is celebrating their wedding ceremony in Lagos and so many celebrities are pulling all the stops, and “blocking all roads” in dapper and stunning outfits to share in their joy.

From musicians, actors and comedians to the couple’s bridesmaids and groomsmen, here’s how your faves pulled up for the #KDLagos2021 wedding ceremony on the 8th of August.

Lala Akindoju

Lala Akindoju

Lala Akindoju

Tola Odunsi

Tola Odunsi

Kemi Adetiba

Waje

Omawumi

Omawumi

Omawumi

Latasha Ngwube

Latasha Ngwube

Noble Igwe

Noble Igwe

Bovi

Timi Dakolo

Waje and Uche Nnaji

Daniel Etim-Effiong

Uche Nnaji & Noble Igwe

Uche Nnaji, Noble Igwe, Omawumi, Waje

Aso Ebi

Waje

Waje

Waje

Waje

Chioma Chuka

Chioma Chuka

Chigul

Lamide

Lamide

Lamide

Photo Credit: #kdlagos2021

