KDLagos2021: See How Stars Showed Up for Adebola Williams & Kehinde Daniel’s Wedding

Whoop whoop… It’s official! Adebola Williams and Kehinde Daniel have finally tied the knot and we’re all gassed up about it.

The couple is celebrating their wedding ceremony in Lagos and so many celebrities are pulling all the stops, and “blocking all roads” in dapper and stunning outfits to share in their joy.

From musicians, actors and comedians to the couple’s bridesmaids and groomsmen, here’s how your faves pulled up for the #KDLagos2021 wedding ceremony on the 8th of August.

Aso Ebi

Photo Credit: #kdlagos2021