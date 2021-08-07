The #KDLagos2021 White Wedding is Finally Here! Take a Look at All The Beautiful Moments

After so much anticipation, the big day for #KDLagos2021 is finally upon us and it’s explosive! Kehinde Daniel and Adebola Williams exchanged their vows at the altar and as expected, we’re super stoked.

Before all the magical official photos come in, you most certainly want to relish all the beautiful moments from this grand union, and we’ve got you covered. You can also catch up on their pre-wedding photos and love story, introduction, and civil wedding. Also, you just may want to take it all the way back to their sweet #BNBling Moment.

Enjoy these lovely moments from the #KDLagos2021 white wedding below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Credits

Photography: @bedgepictures