The #KDLagos2021 White Wedding is Finally Here! Take a Look at All The Beautiful Moments

Published

38 mins ago

 on

After so much anticipation, the big day for #KDLagos2021 is finally upon us and it’s explosive! Kehinde Daniel and Adebola Williams exchanged their vows at the altar and as expected, we’re super stoked.

Before all the magical official photos come in, you most certainly want to relish all the beautiful moments from this grand union, and we’ve got you covered. You can also catch up on their pre-wedding photos and love story, introduction, and civil wedding. Also, you just may want to take it all the way back to their sweet #BNBling Moment.

Enjoy these lovely moments from the #KDLagos2021 white wedding below:

 

 

 

Credits

Photography: @bedgepictures

Related Topics:

Star Features

