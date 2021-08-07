It’s Official! Adebola Williams & Kehinde Daniel are Husband and Wife | #KDLagos2021

Adebola Williams and Kehinde Daniel are officially Mr. and Mrs.

The couple exchanged vows today, Saturday, August 7, 2021, and their “just married” pictures and videos seem like they jumped from out of a fairy tale.

Kehinde looked stunning in a bespoke A-line wedding gown designed by the ace Nigerian fashion designer, Mai Atafo, with a long transparent veil with lace trim trailing behind her as she walked down the aisle. Adebola looked like a king in his white tuxedo.

“You’ve brought light into my life and by God, it can only get brighter. ❤️ Get your sunshades guys. It’s time #kdlagos2021 🎉”, the newly Mr and Mrs Williams shared on their joint Instagram page.

According to an interview with the couple on The Will Downtown Magazine, the couple first met in Abeokuta in August and got engaged four months later, in November. The couple shared the news of their engagement on Instagram and Adebola gave a heartfelt dedication to the love they have found in each other.

Check out the first photos of the new couple:

The Groom

The Bride

The Couple

