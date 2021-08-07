Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Style

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 14th, 2021

Events News

Med-In Pharmaceuticals unveils 100,000 A-Day Intravenous Fluid Factory in Sagamu

Events Promotions

"An Evening with the Amazon" - Friends & Family celebrate Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank

Events Promotions

Here is how "the Most Anticipated Whisky", The Balvenie, officially made its debut in Nigeria this weekend

Events Scoop

This Year's Lux Afrique Polo Day was All Fun & Good Vibes | Get the Scoop

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Exclusive Photos from the First BBNaija 6 Party through the Lens of TECNO Phantom X

Events Music Promotions

Benedicion hosts Birthday Party with set by DJ Kaywise, reveals new single "FAME"

Events Music

Catch Everything that Went Down With Seyi Shay & the Ladies at the Big Girl Dinner

Events

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies to music, lifestyle, recognitions, events, the Olympics and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in August.

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First Timer Enoch Adegoke is First Nigerian to Qualify for the Men’s 100m Finals Since 1996!

New Mum Vimbai Mutinhiri-Ekpenyong covers TheWill Downtown Magazine’s Latest Issue

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Tobi Amusan is the Nigerian Running for Gold in the Women’s 100m Hurdles Event

Aisha Yesufu, Hamzat Lawal, Bonang Matheba announced as 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Program’s Advisory Council Members

“KOB: The Return Of The King,” “IJE: The Journey”, “Quam’s Money” & other Nollywood Titles Coming to Netflix This August

Life Before #BBNaija: 12 Times Designer Arin’s Pieces Made a Statement

Actress Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi is Back from a 3 Months Hiatus following Her Brother’s Sad Passing

Somkele Idhalama’s Second Child is Here!

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Long Jump Champ Ese Brume has Delivered Nigeria’s First Medal in Tokyo!

Rapper DaBaby Tenders Apology for “Misinformed Comments About HIV/AIDS”

Life Before #BBNaija: Emmanuel’s Pageant Wins, Runway Moments, Awards & Magazine Cover

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Blessing Oborududu has Won Nigeria’s First Ever Wrestling Medal at the Olympics

Pic.5. Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria celebrates after qualifying for the final in the Women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan on Monday (2/8/21). Oborududu wins 7-2 against Battsetseg Soronzoboldyn of Mongolia to reach the final where she faces Tamyra Mensah-Stock of America. The American wins 10-4 against Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine in the semi-final.
03515/2/8/2021/BJO/NAN

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First Timer Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is in the Men’s Shot Put Final

See the Official Trailer + Posters for “Cinderella” starring Camila Cabello & Billy Porter

BN Hot Topic: Positive Speaking VS Being Unrealistic

BN Exclusive Interview: Francis Atela, Nigerian Idol Season 6 First Runner Up shares his Journey & Future Plans

BN Book Review: Adéwálé My Mother’s Son by Michael Adesanya | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNxBBNaija6: The 2nd Episode of Our Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) with Ik Nwosu & ‘Motunde

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Osahon Okodugha: How Professional Athletes Recover from Sport Injuries So Quickly

Rita Chidinma: Women Should Never Be Shamed for Not Breastfeeding

Dennis Isong: How to Invest in Real Estate With Little Money

BN Book Review: Adéwálé My Mother’s Son by Michael Adesanya | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php