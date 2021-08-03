BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Blessing Oborududu has Won Nigeria’s First Ever Wrestling Medal at the Olympics

The first ever silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games is here, thanks to Blessing Oborududu.

This is coming after Ese Brume’s bronze win earlier today.

Blessing lost the 68kg final match to USA’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock 1 – 4.

This win makes Blessing the first Nigerian wrestler to win an Olympic medal

Blessing is the first Nigerian wrestler ever to win a silver medal at the Games.

Congratulations, Blessing. We’re so proud of you! **

#BNCelebratesOlympicsExcellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.