Tobi Amusan and Goodness Nwachukwu Set to Inspire as Visa Ambassadors for Paris 2024 Olympics

Visa, a Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, unveiled Nigerian track and field athletes, Tobi Amusan, and Goodness Nwachukwu as part of its diverse roster of Team Visa athletes ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

This addition brings the list of Team Visa athletes for Paris 2024 to 117. The 2024 class is the largest group of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls in the program’s history and the most diverse, representing more than 60 markets and 40 sports.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Tobi Amusan and Goodness Nwachukwu to Team Visa for the Paris 2024 Games. Their presence on Team Visa not only represents the diversity of talent within the African continent but also underscores Visa’s commitment to supporting athletes who are dedicated to making a difference and inspire their communities. We are proud to have them as part of us and look forward to witnessing the impact they will make both on and off the track and field.” said Andrew Uaboi, Vice President, Visa West Africa.

Tobi Amusan, a world champion, and world record holder in the 100-meter hurdles, made history in 2022 by becoming the first Nigerian athlete to win a world championship and world record in an athletics event. She won back-to-back Commonwealth and African titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100 m hurdles and is also a two-time African Games champion.

“I am thrilled to be representing Nigeria at the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024. This is not just about me; it’s about every young Nigerian who dares to dream and every girl who believes she can break barriers. I am grateful to have the backing of Team Visa on this journey”, said Tobi Amusan.

Goodness Nwachukwu, a talented discus thrower claimed gold and set a new world record with a throw of 36.56 meters at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This incredible achievement surpassed her previous world record of 32.95 meters, set at the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunis.

“My journey has always been about transcending perceived limitations and demonstrating that true ability knows no bounds. It is my ambition to not only compete but excel at the games this year and I am excited to have the support of Team Visa.”

Since 2000, the Team Visa athlete program has championed more than 600 Olympic and Paralympic athletes selected based on their achievements, community involvement, and alignment with Visa’s core values of equality, access, and inclusion.

