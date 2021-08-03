Connect with us

News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First Timer Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is in the Men's Shot Put Final

Inspired News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Blessing Oborududu has Won Nigeria's First Ever Wrestling Medal at the Olympics

News

Nigeria Receives 4 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from The United States

Inspired News

Losing his Dad to Leukemia Motivated Naphtali Akudung to Become a Climate Reality Leader

Inspired News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Long Jump Champ Ese Brume has Delivered Nigeria's First Medal in Tokyo!

News Promotions

BATNF clinches two awards at the West Africa Innovation Awards

Inspired News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Nigeria is Guaranteed a Medal, thanks to Wrestler Blessing Oborududu

BN TV Inspired News

Meet Tinafi Jonathan, the 11-year Old Visually Impaired Music Star Changing Narratives about Physical Disability 

News

Aisha Yesufu, Hamzat Lawal, Bonang Matheba announced as 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Program's Advisory Council Members

Career Inspired News Promotions

Youth-led Nonprofit BUILD Nigeria commences Free Program for Low-Income Nigerian Students to Study at the World’s Best Universities

News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First Timer Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is in the Men’s Shot Put Final

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Nigerian has a representative in the final of another event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. His name is Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, and he’s through to the final of the Men’s Shot Put event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chuk Enekwechi, OLY (@thechuksays)

The final is on August 5th, at 3:05am Nigerian time and we’re rooting for Chukwuebuka to bring home a medal!

**

#BNCelebratesOlympicsExcellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Knowing the Difference Between What’s Urgent and What’s Important

Mfonobong Inyang: Young & Getting it! That’s the Generation of the Nigerian Youth

Stand to End Rape Initiative’s Report Shows the Prevalence of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Elo Osiki: Dating for the Purpose of Marriage Doesn’t Make Women Desperate

Firecracker Toyeen: You Need to Let Go of Destination Addiction
css.php