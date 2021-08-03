BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First Timer Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is in the Men’s Shot Put Final

Nigerian has a representative in the final of another event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. His name is Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, and he’s through to the final of the Men’s Shot Put event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuk Enekwechi, OLY (@thechuksays)

The final is on August 5th, at 3:05am Nigerian time and we’re rooting for Chukwuebuka to bring home a medal!

**

#BNCelebratesOlympicsExcellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.