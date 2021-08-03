BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Long Jump Champ Ese Brume has Delivered Nigeria’s First Medal in Tokyo!

It’s finally here! Nigeria’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games has arrived.

About 2am Nigerian time, Ese Brume came third in the final of the women’s long jump event at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the bronze medal.

Brittany Reece of the United States took silver and Malaika Mihambo of Germany got the gold medal.

The last time Nigerian won a medal in any track and field event was in 2008 when Blessing Okagbare won a silver medal in long jump in Beijing.

Another feather to Ese’s cap is that she and Glory Anozie are the only Nigerians to win individual medals at both the Worlds and the Olympics.

