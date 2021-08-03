Your Better Self with Akanna: Knowing the Difference Between What’s Urgent and What’s Important

We need to reconsider what we regard as urgent in our lives, what we regard as merely important, and what we don’t even consider at all. If we take a long, deliberate look, we would often find out that we’ve had it all backwards all along. We’ve followed the crowd around us to chase after what they chase after without asking ourselves if it means as much to us as it does to them. We might need someone to step in. A sort of supervisor to constantly remind us that it may be okay to treat everything as important, but it most certainly is not okay to treat everything as urgent.