Achieve your Fitness Goals this New Year with Amstel Malta Ultra!

Reminiscing on Great times, Jameson Irish Whiskey definitely gave off a December to Remember!

MAC cosmetics collaborated with Arise fashion week 20TH edition as its Official makeup sponsor

Flight Payments just got easier on ValueJet with Kalabash's Revolutionary Payment Solution - 'Pay Small Small' | Here is how

It was a Glamorous Evening as JetLyfe Aviation celebrate the launch of the Future Aviators Program in Lagos

GROHE X Summit 2023: Register Here to Take Part in 'Caring For Water'

How to Adapt to the CBN Cashless policies as a Nigerian Business Owner by Chika Nzekwe

Introducing Gbenga Oyebode - The New Board Chair of the African Philanthropy Forum (APF)

Here's All You Need to Know on Access Bank's Love Is More Campaign

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S23 Series designed to give You a Premium Experience

It is still the beginning of 2023 and if the ink on your new year’s resolutions is still dry; now is the time to tick some items off the list. For some people, starting a fitness lifestyle has been on their bucket list for three years in a row. Sadly, the last time you walked into a gym, was to show off your new matching gym wear and your determination to shed your holiday weight went out the window.

If this is you, the Amstel Malta Ultra 15-day cleanse is for you. Whether you’re a fitness newbie or a dedicated fitfam member, Amstel Malta Ultra is giving you the chance to start off the year the way you’ve always dreamed of.

From February 4th to 18th, 2023, Amstel Malta Ultra’s “Choose Your Wellness” 15-day cleanse brings you a challenging yet fun way to spice up your fitness lifestyle and build healthy habits this year.

Joined by some of the country’s top-tier fitness and lifestyle influencers, such as Dakore Egbuson, Ese Brume, Uriel Oputa, Kemen Fitness, and Nicole Chikwe, the 15-day cleanse will help you incorporate essential exercises, healthy foods into your everyday life and also give you a head start on choosing the path to holistic wellness.

Not only will this help get your year on track, but you also stand a chance of winning one of the Amstel Malta Ultra weekly challenge prizes such as free Bodyline and IFitness gym membership subscriptions, tickets to the Ultra Fitness Party, fitness kits and other amazing gifts from the brand.

Joining is so easy, as all you need to do is; follow @amstelmalta and the hashtag #ChooseYourWellness across all social media channels and join the weekly challenges to stay updated.

Everyone needs a win at some point, and with the Amstel Malta Ultra Choose Your Wellness 15-day cleanse, it is absolutely an all-round win!

