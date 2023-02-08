It was a Glamorous Evening as JetLyfe Aviation celebrate the launch of the Future Aviators Program in Lagos

Connect with us

JetLyfe Aviation, one of the leading provider of private jet travels  in Nigeria, hosted a glamorous gala dinner to celebrate the successful launch of its “Future Aviators” program. The event, which took place from February 4th to February 5th, 2023 was held at the prestigious was Legend Business Jet terminal, Murtala Muhammed International airport Ikeja Lagos and brought together some of the biggest names in the aviation industry.

The highlight of the evening was the launch of JetLyfe’s Future Aviators program, which aims to inspire and educate the next generation of pilots. Guests were treated to a 3-course meal and a musical performance by Made Kuti, the grandson of legendary afrobeat artist Fela Kuti.

In addition to the delicious food and entertainment, JetLyfe also treated guests to a round-trip flight from Lagos to Accra, Ghana, aboard one of its private jets. The flight was made even more special by the addition of a rare and luxurious experience with Glenfiddich 30-year-old whisky served at 30,000 feet the Meta Luxury Manager for William Grants and sons for Nigeria, Eddie Madaki.

The gala dinner was a resounding success and received positive feedback from guests who praised JetLyfe for its commitment to providing an exceptional private jet travel experience. JetLyfe CEO; Wisdom Ntoto said,

We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring our guests on this unique and luxurious flight and to launch our Future Aviators program. We are committed to inspiring and educating the next generation of pilots and making private jet travel accessible to everyone.

He also recognised his partners and sponsors whose support brought this visionary initiative to life namely; Mastercard, GAC Motors, Glenfiddich Whisky, Global Citizen Consultants, Play Network Africa, and QUITS Aviation.

For more information about JetLyfe and its services, visit www.jetlyfe.org or contact Precious Nwaeze (iBlendservices/ PR/ MEDIA/EVENTS): 08037008959 or email [email protected]

