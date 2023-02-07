Meet the Speakers – “The Role Of Creative Media in Advancing Africa’s Creative Industry” | AfricaNXT 2023

From music to movies, fashion and literature, Africa’s creatives have, beyond all odds, utilised the power of the media to reach global audiences and gained acceptance across the globe. And there’s still much more to be done.

Despite the successes recorded, the creative industry is yet to scale, at least in terms of revenue and global acceptance. African governments and policymakers need to pay more attention to this industry, and the media is one way to get them to. The creative industry needs the publicity and penetration the media provides to gain the power and influence it needs to create wealth. And for AfricaNXT this year, we put together a panel session to discuss how this can be achieved.

On the panel are:

Joey Akan – Journalist and Founder, Afrobeats Intelligence

– Journalist and Founder, Jola Ayeye – Screenwriter and Podcaster ( I Said What I Said Podcast )

– Screenwriter and Podcaster ( ) Tito Abumere – Photographer and YouTuber (Nollywood Movie Reviews & Personal Finance)

– Photographer and YouTuber (Nollywood Movie Reviews & Personal Finance) Eki Ogunbor – Fashion & Beauty Blogger; Founder, KISARA

The panel session will be moderated by Mary Edoro, Head of Content at BellaNaija Style.

More details below:

Date: Wednesday, February 8th, 2023

Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Venue: Innovation Pavilion

Click here to register for the session.