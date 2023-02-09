Flight Payments just got easier on ValueJet with Kalabash’s Revolutionary Payment Solution – ‘Pay Small Small’ | Here is how

ValueJet has teamed up with Kalabash to bring you Pay Small Small™, a revolutionary payment platform that allows you to pay for your flights in small, manageable instalments, an easy and convenient way for you to book flights.

With Pay Small Small, you can now book your flight on ValueJet without having to pay the full amount upfront. All you need is a 25% down payment and then pay off the balance in instalments before your travel date. This means that travelling just got easier for you as you no longer have to worry about hefty bills or paying large sums of money at once!

Starting on January 20th, 2023, you will have access to this service and will be able to book excellent travel deals with the opportunity to book up to six months in advance to and from destinations such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Asaba & Jos.

Booking your flight has never been easier. The best part? Checkout is simple and no credit checks are required. To access Pay Small Small™ on ValueJet, simply visit the ValueJet website and select “I want to Pay Small Small™ with Kalabash” as your checkout option. You’ll be able to choose a payment plan that works for you, with little monthly instalments and no hidden fees.

Don’t let financial constraints hold you back from your next adventure, get ready to jet-set around Nigeria. Book your flight with Pay Small Small™ today!

Kalabash is a financial technology service firm focused on developing innovative payment solutions across multiple sectors. Our Flagship Product – Pay Small Small™ (PSS) is designed to help customers overcome travel cost uncertainty by locking down current costs with as little as 25% while the balance is paid in convenient instalments before travel.

Benefits of Pay Small Small™ (PSS)

● No Credit Checks – no profiling, no credit checks, everyone is eligible.

● Access to Early Bird rates – Plan your trip, buy your ticket early and get access to cheaper prices.

● Flexible Repayment plans – Choose a repayment plan that works for you.

● No Collateral Needed – We are not going to ask for any collateral.

Visit their website to learn more.

Sponsored Content