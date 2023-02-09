MAC cosmetics collaborated with Arise fashion week 20TH edition as its Official makeup sponsor

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

MAC Cosmetics continues to lead the Fashion Makeup scene in Africa by joining forces with Arise Fashion & Jazz Week 2023 as the official makeup sponsor from February 2nd to 4th, 2023 at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

This comes on the heels of its successful run with its holiday collection, as well their collaborations with all the major fashion weeks in Nigeria.

Arise Fashion Week returned to Lagos for a 3-day celebration of Arise’s impact on the fashion industry in Africa and across the globe, after conquering the world at the Dubai Expo in 2021. For its 20th edition, Arise Fashion Week continues to provide a platform to hundreds of designers and models from across the globe & the MAC team will be led by its National Artist for Nigeria, Nwaukwa Godspower Chidubem who handled the stunning yet seamless makeup looks of some of the prominent names in the Nigerian Fashion Industry such as Ituen Basi, Nkwo, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Lisa Folawiyo and Tiffany Amber.

MAC Cosmetics is extremely passionate about empowering local talent and has gained its popularity over the years by being a significant part of notable fashion shows globally where it avails makeup artists the opportunity to express themselves by showcasing their talent.

M· A· C (Makeup Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada over 30 years ago. The brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from makeup artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M· A· C is now sold in over 110 countries/territories worldwide.

