OAP, Fashion Entrepreneur, Executive Producer & Now VP of Marketing! Cheers to Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has yet another major career milestone under her belt.

She has just been appointed Group Vice President of Marketing for Wakanow after a successful career as an OAP, fashion entrepreneur, and executive producer for TNC Africa.

In her new role, Gbemi will supervise and develop marketing strategies for all the brands within her portfolio, including Wakanow, Onburd, and Kalabash. “I’m excited to join Wakanow, especially at a time when travel is a core focus for young Nigerians and its storytelling critical to our present lives and future,” Gbemi said in the press release. “I am grateful for the leadership’s confidence in my abilities and honoured to be able to use my experience to help build an already dynamic brand especially as the company is at a critical point as it restructures for global expansion.”

She also posted a video on her Instagram page announcing the good news;

I’m so excited about this new chapter. And I am eager to use my talents and education in a new way. 3 words to describe how I’m feeling now? Excited, Terrified, Energized. I’m excited about this new role. Terrified of how HUGE this new assignment is! Energized because I have a new challenge that I can’t wait to tackle. When I first got this job (a year ago), I fled. The offer letter was in my email and I panicked. I turned it down after being interviewed, sending my resumé and all that. I felt so so bad afterwards. I kept making excuses. I don’t have the time. My baby is barely 1. She needs me. Etc. That’s what I do when I’m scared. Flee 🏃🏾‍♀️💨💨 This year, I’m ready. No running. No excuses. OAP. Fashion Entrepreneur. Executive Producer, And now VP of Marketing? Why not?! You can be many things! And you can be EVERYTHING you want to be. I am excited about this new challenge, and I am grateful to @thebayolion @nikeat3 & the staff of @wakanowdotcom @kalabash54 for the warm welcome. I’m so thankful to my family and friends for ALL the support! Let’s make history! #wakanowdotcom #kalabash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gbemi O-O (@gbemioo)

Congratulations, Gbemi, on your new role!