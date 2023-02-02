AfricaNXT is Back for the 11th Edition | Register Here & Get the Full Schedule

From February 6th to February 10th, Landmark Event center will host AFRICANXT for its 11th year.

With nearly 4,000 registered attendees to date, AFRICANXT 2023 will gather founders, startups, and entrepreneurs, as well as policymakers and a broad range of industry stakeholders for five days of curated programming and immersive experiences designed to facilitate ideation and solution-focused dialogue.

The conference theme for 2023 is Cooperate, Collaborate, Innovate, Unlocking Our Potential, Ensuring Africa’s Prosperity.

Our aim as a conference and platform is to bring as many diverse voices to the table, with the understanding that our ability to cooperate and collaborate across industries and borders will determine the impact of the innovations we put forward and their capacity to scale. We recognize that the challenges of today present an opportunity for us to collectively chart an ambitious path forward that ensures a sustainable future for Africa and all its citizens. AFRICANXT 2023 can serve as this point of convergence and catalyst – Ngozi Odita, Founder, AFRICANXT

AFRICANXT 2023 PROGRAMMING SNAPSHOT

MediaSummitAfrica – Monday, February 6

ClimateConnect Summit – Monday, February 6

PROSPR Fintech + Financial Inclusion Summit – Tuesday, February 7

DestinationNXT Travel + Tourism Summit – Tuesday, February 7

MusicSummit – Wednesday, February 8 (more sessions TBA)

GovTalkAfrica Summit – Thursday, February 9

WebFuturesAfrica Summit – Thurs. February 9

EdFutures Summit – Friday, February 10

WomenFWD Summit – Friday, February 10

PAVILIONS

The Innovation Pavilion is the heartbeat of the AFRICANXT campus. It is home to attendee co-working spaces, partner/brand exhibitions, and the Media Lounge.

The Creators Hub at AFRICANXT 2023 centers on African creators, hosting conversations on the creative economy and hands-on workshops enabling artists, fashion designers, content creators, and the like to share best practices and enhance their skills.

The Creators Hub is also home to the AFRIKA21 Podcast Studio, NXT MKT, a curated artisan market featuring fashion and food entrepreneurs, and LitLab, a popup literary experience.

CONFERENCE PARTNERS

Deutsche Welle ( DW )

Mastercard

Ford Foundation

Coca-Cola

United Nations Environmental Programme

Paystack

RedBull

Nigerian Communications Commission

Kora

MainOne

BlackAmbition

MTVBase

Channels TV

African Business

Africa.com

The Guardian Nigeria

BellaNaija

Lost In Lagos

Pulse.ng

Business Insider Africa

DStv

Hennessy

TP Insights

and TechCabal.

Register here to attend the event in person or virtually.

BellaNaija is a media partner for AfricaNXT