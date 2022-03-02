Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Joins TNC Africa As Co-Founder and Executive Producer

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, one of Nigeria’s most decorated on-air personalities and celebrity entrepreneurs, has been appointed as co-founder and co-executive producer of one of Africa’s most promising media and entertainment startups, TNC Africa.

This is the former OAP’s first announcement since leaving The Beat FM in December 2021, after a broadcast career spanning almost 20 years at three organizations.

“My time as a media girl has come to an end, and now I am transitioning behind the microphone to explore more creative and business opportunities. I have listened to hundreds of Nigerians call into my shows for 20 years, and I can use that insight from them, the media, and the entertainment industry to develop impactful and enjoyable content. I am excited about this new phase and what we can achieve together at TNC Africa,” Gbemi said.

TNC Africa, a digital-focused TV and film production company committed to taking original African stories to the world, was launched in January 2021 by Olawale Adetula and Daniel Aideyan. The outfit has created 300 hours of television, developed four original stories, amassed over 10 million views in 12 months and is recognized by Google as a member of the YouTube Black Voices Fund class of 2022. And Gbemi already has a vision as she steps into the new role.

“Many of us grew up watching foreign movies, and while there’s nothing wrong with their content, I want to see people from across the world consume our content voraciously. It will be powerful to see the demand for original African stories-stories that mirror our socio-economic situation and can capture our essence as Africans. But we need to stoke that desire with powerful storytelling that passionate creatives like TNC Africa can bring to the table,” Gbemi added.

As co-founder and co-executive producer, Gbemi is expected to lead operations — a role which will see her take charge of each of TNC Africa’s productions, end to end.

Co-Founder, Olawale Adetula, said, “We have always had a fantastic relationship with Gbemi from the inception of TNC. Whilst I am very proud of all that has been achieved together-her role as Kemi Manuel in our hit web series Our Best Friend’s Wedding, which has amassed over four million views to date-I am even more proud of the ideas and projects that we have in store for the African market. I am positive that Gbemi’s coming on board will be a precursor to great things at TNC Africa.”

“I look forward to doing amazing work with the TNC Africa team, while also continuing to develop my other ideas and businesses, including Gbemisoke shoes and Speakerboxx Productions,” Gbemi concluded.