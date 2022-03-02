Relationships, Social Media & Reality – Blessing Okoro Gets Real on this episode of “#WithChude”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In the recent episode of #WithChude, popular relationship blogger, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro aka Blessing CEO sits with Chude Jideonwo to discuss advising young Nigerians on relationships, dating, sex, divorce on social media, and how she got into the spotlight.

Chude says;

Blessing CEO pulls no punches in speaking about the things people often lie about when it comes to love, sex, marriage and mistakes.   She has faced her own share of public scandal, she has ridden the way – and the truths she shares, no matter what she think about her, might just set you free.   Blessing CEO, wild and wicked!

See snippets below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Watch the full episode of Blessing Okoro’s interview on watch.withchude.com and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com.

