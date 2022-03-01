Blue Mbombo Shares Pregnancy Journey as She Covers Batswadi Magazine’s Latest Issue

Model, businesswoman, and former reality TV star, Blue Mbombo, features on the latest Batswadi Magazine cover. After announcing her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day, Blue Mbombo shares her full journey with Batswadi.

“I feel at my most beautiful right now, more than I’ve ever felt before. I’m loving the changes on my body,” expresses Blue Mbombo.

Opening up about her family life and growing up without a father figure, Blue is candid in her interview about planning for her baby and the life she wants for her little one.

Blue Mbombo’s Batswadi cover story is the perfect read that encapsulates her journey and the evolution of her brand. Blue shares about her reality TV days and how she’s now ventured into business:

“I’ve grown magnitudes since Big Brother, from being a person whose life and relationship was very public and everyone knew about. I’m now more reserved and mindful of what I put out there about myself.”

She adds: “The person I am today would never ever think of being in the Big Brother house. I’ve ventured into business with Brown and together we own a construction and a cleaning service company called KwaMbombo Cleaning and Supply. We’ve been in business for a few years now and have 20 permanent employees. The pandemic awakened us to strive for more.”

Watch the video below: