Nollywood Stars Showed Up for Faithia Williams’ Birthday Celebration Over the Weekend

Movies & TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood veteran actress Faithia Williams celebrated her birthday over the weekend in grand style. The party tagged “Fathia Unusual: A One of A Kind Celebration”, witnessed the attendance of top Nigerian celebrities who dressed up to the nines for the occasion.

From Mercy Aigbe to Yvonne Jegede and Mide Funmi Martins take a look at the gallery below to see how these stars graced the event.

Mercy Aigbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE (@realmercyaigbe)

Yvonne Jegede

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Jegede (@iamyvonnejegede)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Jegede (@iamyvonnejegede)

Eniola Badmus

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Regina Chukwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regina chinedu chukwu (@reginachukwu)

Bimbo Thomas

Mide Funmi Martins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mide Funmi Martins (@mydemartins)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mide Funmi Martins (@mydemartins)

Laide Bakare

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laide Bakare (@laidebakare)

