Nollywood Stars Showed Up for Faithia Williams’ Birthday Celebration Over the Weekend

Nollywood veteran actress Faithia Williams celebrated her birthday over the weekend in grand style. The party tagged “Fathia Unusual: A One of A Kind Celebration”, witnessed the attendance of top Nigerian celebrities who dressed up to the nines for the occasion.

From Mercy Aigbe to Yvonne Jegede and Mide Funmi Martins take a look at the gallery below to see how these stars graced the event.

Mercy Aigbe

Yvonne Jegede

Eniola Badmus

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Regina Chukwu

Bimbo Thomas

Mide Funmi Martins

Laide Bakare